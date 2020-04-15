Overland Meat gives away 1,000 pounds of free beef

Overland Meat served 500 customers.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. ­— Longtime South Lake Tahoe business Overland Meat & Seafood Company handed out free beef to residents on Monday.

Overland owner, Brian Cohen and his wife got stuck in Honduras in March. Cohen said while he was there, “watching the world drop-out around” them, he and his travel partners decided they wanted to give back to Tahoe when they got back.

“We wanted to do something to support Tahoe which has supported us for 32 years,” Cohen said.

For the past week, Cohen and his staff worked hard to freeze their daily-made ground beef in order to make sure there was plenty of meat available for Monday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



They gave two pounds of their ground beef to anybody in need.

Overland began handing out meat at 10 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m., there was already a line at the door.

“At one point we had a line of socially distant people stretching down to 3rd Street,” Cohen said.

They were served 500 customers.

“The line moved fast and we ended up giving away just over 1000 pounds of ground beef in about 1 hour and 40 minutes,” Cohen said.

He said that because of the clear needs from the people and support of Tahoe locals and organizations, such as Bread and Broth, he and his wife will try to hold another free beef day.

Cohen urges people to keep an eye on their Facebook for more information.