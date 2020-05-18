Overland Meat holds grand finale of free beef giveaways

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe residents lined up Monday morning in the pouring rain and snow for Overland Meat & Seafood Company’s third free beef giveaway since the coronavirus changed the world a couple of months ago.

People lined up down the street for about a quarter of a mile and store owner Brian Cohen said he was expecting to serve at least 600 “Taco Dinners for Tahoe.”

Raley’s donated 500 packages of taco seasoning, Safeway donated produce, Mission Tortillas donated tortillas and Overland gave away over 1,200 pounds of beef.

“This is the grand finale and the last time we can do this until after summer,” Cohen said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In all three giveaways combined, Overland handed out about 3,500 pounds of meat.