Overland to give away more beef, joins ‘Pay it Forward’ initiative

Overland gave away 1,400 pounds of beef to South Tahoe residents in October.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Overland Meat & Seafood Company plans to host another community beef giveaway for those in the community struggling to put food on the table this holiday season.

The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and continues while supplies last. Free ground beef is given away on a first-come, first-served basis and is available for any individual or family in need. The giveaway is intended to help alleviate hunger in the community.

During Overland’s last giveaway in late October of this year, they gave away over 1,400 pounds of beef along with taco kits.

“Looking around, there are so many people in the community who are hurting right now,” says Overland Owner Brian Cohen. “I am excited to take part in helping the community.”

He said that he is fortunate to remain open during these times, and wants to help those who are struggling. He said his crew is working hard to prepare the inventory for Monday’s giveaway.

While Cohen originally had the giveaway planned for the beginning of 2021, he decided to have it early for the holidays after seeing so many in need. After Monday, Cohen says he won’t be able to do another giveaway for a while because Overland gets busy as the holidays get closer.

Not only is Cohen planning the beef giveaway, but has also joined forces with Luca Genasci, owner of Lake Tahoe AleWorX, to be part of his “Pay it Forward” initiative.

Genasci is opening a $100 tab at a different local restaurant everyday in the month of December. Any individual in-need can go eat on the AleWorX tab until the balance is gone. Cohen has decided to do the same.

On Dec. 8, Cohen opened a tab at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and on Dec. 9 will be opening another at Gastromaniac Homemade Pasta & Pizza.

“If people come in and use it, great — but if it’s not spent, it goes to a local business that is hurting,” says Cohen. “I really hope to get others on board.”

Cohen said this is all about helping out the community and feeding Lake Tahoe, which he and his wife, Kim, are incredibly passionate about.

AleWorX and Overland are looking for people in the community who are fortunate enough to help join in support for the community.

“People in the community are going hungry,” he said. “We are looking for others to help pay it forward.”