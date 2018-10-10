Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 28 between Incline Village and Sand Harbor

Overnight road closures on Nevada Route 28 are slated for the end of October — the first in a series of closures to allow Nevada Department of Transportation to install bridges for a shared-use path.

Both directions of the highway will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard near Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor State Park from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly Oct. 29-31. All of the closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Additional overnight road closures will likely occur in mid-to-late November and spring of 2019. As previously reported by the Tribune, the closures are intended to allow for the installation of bridge decks on the shared-use path.

Weather permitting, construction-related single lane closures will continue Mondays through Saturdays — excluding Oct. 13 due to a special event— from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the coming weeks, according to NDOT.

The October roadway closures will allow for the installation of two of five pre-fabricated bridge decks on a 3-plus mile shared-use path between southern Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park.

According to NDOT, the pathway has been excavated and paved, bridge foundations constructed, and 2,800 linear feet of storm drain pipes, a pathway tunnel and 5,000 linear feet of reinforcing wall installed.

The upcoming bridge deck installations are the final major element of construction. Other remaining work includes completing curb and gutter improvements on 28 and other sediment reducing improvements.

Transportation officials initially left the door open to possibly completing the multi-year project in 2018, but determined over the summer that an early completion was no longer possible.

NDOT anticipates the path will open in the summer of 2019.

As for potential alternate routes for north to south traffic, NDOT suggests taking Mount Rose Highway to southern Reno, then taking Interstate 580 to U.S. 50.

Project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by calling 775-888-7000.