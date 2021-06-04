Overnight lane closures start Sunday for Nevada US 50 roadwork

STATELINE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation announced it will periodically close lanes overnight on U.S. Highway 50 from Stateline to Spooner Summit for road work beginning on Sunday, June 6.

Through early fall, overnight lane closures will periodically take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays on small sections of U.S. Highway 50 between the Nevada-California state line and the U.S. 50/Nevada State Route 28 Spooner junction.

One lane in each direction will remain open. Business and residential access will remain available. Motorists should anticipate minor traffic delays.

Crews will be potholing to identify utility line depths for final engineering design of a future highway improvement project. NDOT will launch the project to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of highway between Stateline and Spooner Summit within the next four years. The project will repave the existing highway, as well as enhance drainage, accessibility and more for a smoother and safer roadway.

Also next year, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. By controlling all directions of travel, the signal will help provide designated and safer access to and from the highway.





State transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing 775-888-7000.