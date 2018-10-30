Overnight work on Highway 28 at Lake Tahoe completed ahead of schedule

Crews have completed the first in a series of overnight closures on Nevada Route 28 ahead of schedule.

Both directions of the highway were closed between Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village, near Tunnel Creek Café, and Sand Harbor State Park from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 29 for installation of bridges on the Nevada Route 28 shared-use path, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The overnight closures were originally supposed to take place Oct. 29-31.

Additional overnight road closures, weather dependent, will occur in mid-to-late November and spring of 2019 to install remaining pathway bridge decks, according to NDOT. The community will be advised before future closures.

Single-lane closures will continue Mondays through Saturdays between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the coming weeks, weather permitting.

The Oct. 29 roadway closure allowed for installation of two of five pre-fabricated bridge decks on the 3-plus mile shared-use path under construction between southern Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park.

Additional information can be found at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by calling 775-888-7000.