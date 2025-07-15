Overturned semi causes traffic delays on 50
An overturned semi truck is causing traffic backups on US-50 near Logan Shoals on Tuesday morning.
The semi is blocking lanes in both directions. Officials are on scene directing traffic.
The Tribune will update as more information becomes available.
