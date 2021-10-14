 Update: Stolen boat mistakenly taken in for service | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Update: Stolen boat mistakenly taken in for service

News News |

Staff Report
Footage from the Tahoe Keys Marina shows the boat cruising by at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Provided

Updated post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A boat that was reported stolen Wednesday from the Tahoe Keys Marina was taken by mistake.

The boat’s owner said Thursday that the boat was recovered after it was mistakenly taken for service.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An owner of a stolen boat is asking for the public’s help in retrieving it.

A boat was taken Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, from the Tahoe Keys, according to a report filed with South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Footage the boat owner retrieved from the Tahoe Keys Marina shows the boat passing the dock at about 9:15 a.m.

The boat is a 2021 Cobalt R8, white with a thick blue stripe on the hull, about 28 feet in length and has a hull No. of CF 1522 VU.

Anybody with information is asked to call South Tahoe Police at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2110-0993.

This boat was stolen Wednesday morning.
Provided

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime & Fire
See more