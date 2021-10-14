Update: Stolen boat mistakenly taken in for service

Footage from the Tahoe Keys Marina shows the boat cruising by at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Updated post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A boat that was reported stolen Wednesday from the Tahoe Keys Marina was taken by mistake.

The boat’s owner said Thursday that the boat was recovered after it was mistakenly taken for service.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An owner of a stolen boat is asking for the public’s help in retrieving it.

A boat was taken Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, from the Tahoe Keys, according to a report filed with South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Footage the boat owner retrieved from the Tahoe Keys Marina shows the boat passing the dock at about 9:15 a.m.

The boat is a 2021 Cobalt R8, white with a thick blue stripe on the hull, about 28 feet in length and has a hull No. of CF 1522 VU.

Anybody with information is asked to call South Tahoe Police at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2110-0993.