P.E.O. Chapter AC Incline Village awards scholarships to Incline grads

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School Awards Night was held virtually via Zoom on June 17, one day before graduation.

Members of P.E.O. Chapter AC Incline Village were able to watch the virtual presentations of the five seniors they had selected to receive scholarships. Maria Christina Cruz, Angelica Herrera, Jennifer, Alamilla Lopez, Kaci Meyer, and Carolina Vargas were each awarded scholarships in the amount of $2000.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is a sorority that was formed in 1869 by seven young women attending Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

When they founded P.E.O. the young women sought to encourage the pursuit of higher education by talented young women, as time went on, they also sought to aid them financially. There are now almost 7,000 PEO chapters within the United States and Canada.