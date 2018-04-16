South Lake Tahoe City Council to discuss cannabis, VHRs, city leadership

City Council is in store for a long day Tuesday, April 17. From vacation home rentals to cannabis to city leadership searches, there are plenty of complicated and polarizing subjects on the council agenda.

Council will once again address the issue of forming regulations for the cannabis industry. In 2017 council created a subcommittee to study the issue. The group presented council with recommendations in February.

Since then the council has met twice to discuss the cannabis issue, and it has been discussed at regular council meetings.

According to the staff report with Tuesday's agenda, City Council still needs to address a litany of issues. However, some of those issues were addressed in the cannabis subcommittee recommendations.

Council also will hear an update on the revised vacation home rental (VHR) regulations which took effect in December 2017. According to a staff report, the city received 188 VHR-related complaints between Dec. 22 and March 31. Of those, 63 resulted in an actual citation. A majority of those, 40, were for parking infractions. Eight of the citations were for noise.

Toward the bottom of Tuesday's agenda are several discussions on future leadership in City Hall. In the more immediate future, council will discuss the appointment of an interim city manager. Fire Chief Jeff Meston informed City Council earlier this month that he would be stepping down as acting city manager in 30 days. Meston has served in that role since early February when Nancy Kerry was placed on paid leave for reasons that have not been made public. Kerry and the city agreed to part ways in early March.

Since Meston's announcement, the city has received three resumes from people interested in serving as interim manager, according to a staff report. Council can either hire a recruitment firm or allow the human resources director to conduct recruitment. The latter would be a faster process, according to the staff report.

Once an interim manager is in place City Council can begin the process of hiring a search firm for the city manager.

Council also will attempt to select a search firm to find a new city attorney. Three search firms submitted proposals to the city: Ralph Andersen & Associates; The Prothman Company; and Bob Murray & Associates.