Packed house for Coffee with the Mayor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It was standing room only Friday morning for Coffee with the Mayor.

The turnout at Cuppa Tahoe surprised and pleased Mayor Devin Middlebrook as he and Police Chief David Stevenson facilitated the conversation that centered around homelessness and mental health.

About 30 people attended and completely filled the back meeting room with overflow standing just outside. The attendees included community members, City and El Dorado County officials and others from nonprofits who were treated to coffee and pastries.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless Director Cheyenne Purrington provided an overview of all her team is doing, the various services offered, and progress being made, which the Tribune featured in its cover story on Friday.

Christianne Kearnes with El Dorado County Health and Human Services shared the county resources available in South Lake Tahoe and discussed a mobile mental health vehicle they may bring to the South Shore.

Natasha Schue Barton Health shared a community resource document about how people can find the resources they need for mental health services and other needs.

“With so many people in the room, I was so encouraged by how positive the discussion went and how everyone was so solution-oriented,” Middlebrook said and added that these events are a great chance to listen to the community.

“It was one of the most informative, refreshing, solution-based conversations I’ve been a part of on this topic,” said the City’s Public information Officer Lindsey Baker. “There were connections made between nonprofits and social services that would not have otherwise been made, but could potentially make a real difference for people.”

The City said it may seek a larger space for the next event, which will be held in the evening, after some people stood just outside the meeting room.

The City also expressed gratitude to Cuppa Tahoe who they said were beyond accommodating.