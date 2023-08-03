Padilla announces Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi as Keynote for the 27th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and host of the 27th annual Lake Tahoe Summit announced Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will be this year’s keynote speaker. This year’s summit will be held on August 9, 2023 and will highlight Tahoe’s Environmental Improvement Program, a successful bipartisan, bi-state collaboration among local, state, federal, and private entities.

It will also examine the challenges that lie ahead in the face of climate change and increasingly unpredictable weather whiplash, as well as the growing demands on regional infrastructure.

According to a press release from Padilla’s office, “With 20 years as the House Democratic Leader and Speaker, Pelosi has been dedicated to driving the nation towards a greener and more sustainable future. Among her most recent and remarkable achievements is the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, the most sweeping climate action Congress has ever taken. This groundbreaking legislation allocated an astounding $369 billion to combat the climate crisis, making transformative environmental investments aimed at slashing carbon pollution, reducing energy costs through energy-efficient solutions, strengthening energy security, decarbonizing the economy, and prioritizing environmental justice.”

As a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Padilla secured provisions in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 to authorize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works and ecosystem restoration activities in the Lake Tahoe Basin, including the planning, design, and construction of urban stormwater treatment facilities, watershed science, and environmental restoration. Most recently, Padilla was joined by his colleagues in introducing bipartisan, bicameral legislation to extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through 2034.

The Lake Tahoe Summit is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Due to limited on-site parking, attendees are encouraged to use public transportation or the complimentary shuttle service to get to and from the summit. There will also be a bicycle valet service courtesy of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

To attend, visit https://takecaretahoe.org/events/2023-lake-tahoe-summit/ .

Source: Senator Alex Padilla