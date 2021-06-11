Pair of aces recorded at Tahoe golf courses

Marq Bresnan scored an ace this past weekend. (Provided)



Incline resident records hole-in-one at Mountain Course

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Marq Bresnan, 59, recorded a hole-in-one on Sunday at the Mountain Course.

Bresnan, an Incline Village Golf Club member, used a pitching wedge from 140 yards on hole No. 7 for his second career ace.

His first ace was recorded at the Golf Club of Indiana.

His perfect shot was witnessed by his wife, Diana.

Blaze Hiob is all smiles after his hole-in-one. (Provided)



South Tahoe man sinks ace at Tahoe Paradise GC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe resident Blaze Hiob recorded a hole-in-one last week at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course in Meyers.

Hiob scored his ace on hole No. 4, a 182-yard par-3.