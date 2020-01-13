Pair of storms this week could dump 2 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe

Strong winds and heavy snow are expected this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory for a storm headed to the basin Monday night into Tuesday and a winter storm watch for later in the week that will bring heavier snow.

The storm hitting Lake Tahoe Monday night is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow, with 6 to 10 inches possible at pass level, according to the NWS. The accompanying wind will gust as high as 55 mph and 100 mph over Sierra crest ridges.

It’s a good time to refresh on chain control laws at Lake Tahoe.

The winter advisory ends Tuesday morning as the weather clears out through Wednesday morning, although winds will still reach up to 35 mph.

NWS says the next storm with hit Lake Tahoe Wednesday night and will last through Thursday evening.

This storm could make travel difficult to impossible over mountain passes through Thursday.

NWS is expecting 10 to 14 inches for the Tahoe/Truckee area and 18 to 24 inches on mountain passes. Winds again will reach up to 50 mph.

High temps this week are expected to be in the high 30s with lows in the 20s.

Waves on the lake could reach up to 6 feet, clearly not a good time to be on the water.

The combination of wind and snow could damage trees and cause power outages.

If traveling is a must, prepare an emergency kit that includes extra food, water, tire chains and clothing.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511.

The extended forecast for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend shows a slight chance of snow for Saturday, but mostly clear with highs in the 40s.