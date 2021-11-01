Pair of weaker storms this week could bring rain, snow, gusty winds to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of weaker weather systems this week at Lake Tahoe will produce strong winds, light showers, possible mountain snow and drop temperatures slightly below average.
The National Weather Service in Reno said a fast-moving system will provide widespread cloud cover and a 30% chance of showers Monday afternoon.
Southwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph and snow levels will be around 8,000 feet and rising into the evening.
Monday’s high will be near 50 and drop to the mid 30s overnight.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Another storm moves into the region Wednesday night bringing a 20% chance of rain. The rain chances increase to 60% Thursday with snow levels about 8,500 feet and higher.
A couple of inches could fall at mountain pass levels causing slick road conditions.
The service said the bulk of the precipitation with this storm will remain along the western Sierra slopes along the crest, with the Tahoe Basin picking up a quarter to half inch of rain with three quarters of an inch along the crest.
The storm moves out leaving mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs in the low 50s.
The service said additional storms with moderate precipitation could impact the basin next week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User