Pair of wind advisories issued for Lake Tahoe

Waves crash into Lake Tahoe’s West Shore at D.L. Bliss State Park. The water will be rough over the next couple of days due to strong winds.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds are headed to Lake Tahoe that have prompted advisories from weather officials.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a pair of advisories, the first is a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and lasts through 9 p.m.

Southwest winds are expected to be between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected that will push waves up to 4 feet.

The service said to check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Those thinking about going out may want to reconsider until a day with less wind.

The service also issued a wind advisory for the basin that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Winds will again range between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, and 80-100 mph on Sierra ridges. Those gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects.

“The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage,” the advisory said.

The strong winds will be followed by much cooler weather on Sunday, where temps plummet to about 15-25 degrees below seasonal averages.

“It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front,” the service said. “This front will usher in a much colder air mass Mother’s Day into the first half of next week. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it’s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday-Tuesday nights.

“We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday,” the service continued. “There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard. Mountain passes could see light snow accumulation on roadways during the overnight periods.”