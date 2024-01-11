Palisades Tahoe hit with second avalanche; No guests, employees impacted

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe experienced a second avalanche on Thursday, just one day after the resort was rocked by a deadly avalanche on KT-22.

Thursday’s avalanche occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine side.

“Ski Patrol conducted avalanche hazard mitigation prior to opening the ski area, including shots from a 105mm howitzer and ski cutting through the area,” said Patrick Lacey, PR Manager, Palisades Tahoe.

Upon receiving the report of the avalanche, the Summit lift and the terrain was immediately closed.

“There were no reports of guests or employees impacted, however Ski Patrol conducted RECCO, beacon, probe and dog team searches, according to protocol,” said Lacey.

After searches were completed and it was confirmed that no guests or employees were involved, the area was cleared by Ski Patrol and the lift was reopened.