Palisades Tahoe moves up opening day to Friday

A Palisades Tahoe chairlift during the recent storm.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Following a massive early-season storm that delivered 10.5 inches of precipitation in just 24 hours — and three and a half feet of snow at upper elevations — Palisades Tahoe will open almost a month earlier than planned, on Friday, Oct. 29.

This will mark one of the earliest openings in the resort’s history. This will be only the third time in 72 years of operation that the resort has opened in October. The last time was 2004.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline staff and operations crews, skiers and riders in the Tahoe area will be able to have the unique experience of hitting the slopes for Halloween weekend,” said a press release

Palisades Tahoe will operate Fridays through Sundays, weather and conditions permitting, until daily operations start on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Early season lifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can ski the upper mountain on opening day, with plans to open the Funitel, Gold Coast Express and Shirley Lake Express. Grooming will be limited, and more lifts may be added to the schedule as operations teams continue to assess the mountain following the storm.

Ikon Pass holders have the most convenient access to the slopes, and Tahoe Super 4 Pack and Midweek 4 Pack are currently available for purchase at their lowest prices of the season. Day tickets will also be available for purchase; guests should buy their tickets online ahead of arrival for the lowest prices.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe will have dining and shopping options available among the many locally-owned business in the base area. The Gold Coast Lodge and Olympic House will offer only restroom access.

Palisades Tahoe will follow current CDC and Placer County guidelines for facial coverings. Facial coverings are strongly recommended for everyone in public places regardless of vaccination status.

At this time, masks are required indoors for unvaccinated guests only. Masks are not required outdoors or in the Funitel or Tram. If or as guidelines change, policies will be updated.