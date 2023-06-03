Palisades Tahoe to implement reserve in advance, paid parking next season

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is attempting to alleviate the gridlock that was common this past winter season with solutions that include a mix of free and reserve-in-advance, paid parking for all guests.

Palisades Tahoe released its plan on Friday and it will go into effect next season. Officials said the primary objective is to minimize arrival and departure traffic impacts on guests, employees, and the local community.

“While acknowledging the complexity of this long standing issue, Palisades Tahoe remains committed to easing the situation for everyone involved,” the resort said in a press release.

There will be a few exceptions to the mix of free and reserve-in-advance, paid parking including Achieve Tahoe, Palisades Tahoe employees, ski team families, and village commercial tenants and their employees.

The new program will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays starting from mid-December through March (extending into April depending on demand) as well as during the holiday timeframes of Dec. 26-31, Jan. 13-15, 2024, and Feb. 17-25, 2024.

The paid parking program will not be implemented outside of these designated dates and will be adjusted if demand is lower than expected. Notably, as guests depart early afternoon on peak days, reservations and paid parking restrictions will be lifted.

Furthermore, Palisades Tahoe is actively exploring alternative options to alleviate the need for parking reservations and paid parking. The company is studying drop-off and mass transit possibilities to provide guests with convenient alternatives. Building upon successful past initiatives and recent pilot programs, Palisades Tahoe aims to offer a range of transportation options to access the resort. Valuable insights from other resorts nationwide that have implemented similar systems are being considered to refine the solutions.

“We understand the concerns and inconveniences caused by traffic impacts, and we are committed to finding effective solutions,” said Palisades CEO Dee Byrne. “While we may not have all the answers at this time, we want to keep our guests and community informed of our efforts. Please stay tuned for more details as we continue to finalize the plans.” For more information, visit New Solutions To Traffic Impacts for the 2023/24 Season .