Palm Tree Music Festival Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — JULY 12– Palm Tree Crew & Another Planet Entertainment presents Palm Tree Music Festival, featuringGryffin Disco Lines, DRAMA (Club Set) and Vandelux (DJ Set), performing live at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Friday, July 12, 2024.

Tickets will be available Friday, April 19th at 10am PT at ticketmaster.com & apeconcerts.com

Following a nonstop tour of international installments and the brand’s recent announcement of the return for its summer kick-off event in The Hamptons, Palm Tree Music Festival is bringing the party to Lake Tahoe for the first time ever! This July, Palm Tree Crew is bringing the party to Lake Tahoe for a festival experience at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys! Curated by Kygo and his Manager Myles Shear, the most sought-after destination of the season will be fully reimagined to fuse together an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic lakeside vibes and unparalleled performances from global music icons.

On Friday, July 12, Palm Tree Music Festival will bring fans from around the globe together for one night only to share their love of carefree never-ending summer nights and world-class musical talent while enjoying signature craft cocktails by Tequila Don Julio. Also, melin, the most premium headwear in the world, will showcase their HYDRO Collection at PTMF Lake Tahoe. Come experience melin at their Mobile Customer Experience Lab (MCEL) all festival weekend. The festival will be headlined by Gryffin and will feature additional performances by Disco Lines, DRAMA (Club Set) and Vandelux (DJ Set).

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.

Palm Tree Music Festival Lake Tahoe

Performers: Gryffin, Disco Lines, DRAMA (Club Set) and Vandelux (DJ Set)

Location: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Palm Tree Music Festival Hawaii is produced by Palm Tree Crew and Another Planet Entertainment

Presale begins Wednesday, April 17th at 10am PT

General on sale begins Friday, April 19th at 10am PT with tickets starting at $89.50.

VIP and Palm Club Table Packages will be available as well.

For more information on all ticketing, please visit https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/ .

About Palm Tree Crew:

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. Palm Tree Crew harnesses the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com/

About Another Planet Entertainment:

Established in 2003, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) is the largest independent promoter in the U.S. and has produced and promoted thousands of events with artists as diverse as Radiohead, Neil Young, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Lizzo, Metallica, Bruno Mars, twenty one pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Mumford & Sons, Zedd, Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine and Olivia Rodrigo. Named Top Independent Promoter (U.S.) by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2016 and Top Independent Promoter (Worldwide) in 2017, APE is the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, The Independent and Castro Theatre in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys as well as co-promoter of The Bellwether in Los Angeles. APE also operates private events division Another Planet Event Group and an artist management arm, Another Planet Entertainment Management, with a roster that includes two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Tycho. In addition, APE produces award-winning festivals – Outside Lands (since 2008, ranked #4 on Billboard’s Top 50 Festivals of 2022) in San Francisco.

For information, please visit https://apeconcerts.com/