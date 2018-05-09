Papa Roach to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe announced that Papa Roach will headline the resort’s Amplified Summer Music Series, presented by KRLT 93.9 The Lake and sponsored by Bud Lite, on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Papa Roach has established themselves as trendsetters in rock music over the past two decades. The group has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, toured the globe with acts including Eminem and Marilyn Manson, and crafted the nü metal anthem "Last Resort," which is still in rotation on rock radio 17 years after its release.

The group’s latest album, “Crooked Teeth,” has continued to illustrate the various sides of Papa Roach and how they've managed to remain relevant amidst changing trends.

"We didn’t go into this album with the intention of trying to write radio singles," explained guitarist Jerry Horton.

"The collection of songs was really about bookending everything that we've done prior to this album and reintroducing Papa Roach to people who didn’t realize the depth that we have," added drummer Tony Palermo.

Tickets for the Papa Roach gig will go on sale via http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com on Friday, May 11.

The site also features additional information on other Amplified Summer Music Series shows (Ice Cube, Everlast, Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike and Alt-Rock Reload).