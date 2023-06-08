‘Par-tee’ at Flatstick Pub to celebrate two years in community

Flatstick Pub is celebrating two years with the local community.

Laney Griffo/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf, bar and restaurant in South Lake Tahoe, is celebrating two years of success with a par-tee for the local community.

“We couldn’t be more fore-tunate to reach this incredible milestone,” said founder of Flatstick Pub Brandon Robinson. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming atmosphere where people can enjoy delicious food, drinks, and get their putt-putt on. We’re excited to celebrate with our fantastic community who have made these past two years truly memorable.”

The two day line-up of fun begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, with bottomless mimosas and endless games, followed by live music from Aaron Gorton beginning at 4 p.m. DJ Devi Schon will take the stage at 7 p.m., ending the first day of fun.

The weekend will continue at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, with more bottomless mimosas and games, before Bread & Butter takes the stage at 1 p.m., while guests can participate in tye-dye activities with Tahoe Dye.

On Sunday, any merchandise purchased will be discounted to be used for tye-dye. The festivities will end with free trivia at 5 p.m.

Everyone at Flatstick Pub is excited to celebrate such a monumental event, especially given when the restaurant first opened, they only had a few months before having to shut down due to the Caldor Fire.

Director of public relationships for Tispy Putt Brands, Jenny Robinson, explained that due to the stress of evacuation and the fear of losing everything in the fire, the team faced a truly turbulent time.

“So it’s really exciting for us to have hit the two year milestone after the fires and then extreme snowy weather, and all kinds of obstacles that we faced in Tahoe,” said Robinson. “So hitting that two year mark with the community is a really big deal for us.”

To top the weekend off, there will be fun drink specials centered around the two year anniversary, including $2 beers and cocktails, and raffle prizes up for grabs.

These events are all-ages friendly until the evening time, so make sure to bring the entire family to join in on the fun.

To learn more visit http://www.flatstickpubtahoe.com/tahoe-events .