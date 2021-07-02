Parade, pancakes, headline holiday events in Incline

A parade celebrating “local heroes” will take place promptly at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. (Provided by Christ Talbot)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Several Incline Village businesses and organizations have come together to create a jam-packed Fourth of July holiday weekend full of festivities for all to enjoy.

The newly formed Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association has spearheaded the Independence Day festivities on July 3-4.

Throughout the weekend, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Prevention District, Incline Village Veterans Club, Incline Village General Improvement District, Sierra Nevada University and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are hosting events throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, July 3, kicking off the festivities is the return of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Pancake Breakfast at the firehouse on Oriole Way. From 8-10 a.m., guests can fill up on freshly made pancakes, sausage, fruit and coffee before heading over to the parade route.

The fire district will also be offering the Janssen (one dose) COVID-19 vaccine during the event. Pre-registration is appreciated at http://www.vaccinateincline.com . Day of requests will be accommodated as long as supplies last.

After breakfast and before the first-ever “Local Heroes” Parade, all are encouraged to take a tour in the smoke safety trailer and say hello to Smokey Bear as he will be making a special appearance.

“With 2020 behind us, we look forward to re-engaging with our community with local events. The Local Heroes Parade and our Community Pancake Breakfast events are a great jump-start,” Ryan Sommers, NLTFPD fire chief said.

The IVCBA and Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline are sponsoring the inaugural “Local Heroes” Parade. It recognizes firefighters, veterans and peace officers, health care workers, educators and essential service workers.

Individuals and families can make their way over to the parade route that will begin on Incline Way and ends at Sierra Nevada University. The parade will promptly begin at 10:15 am. Spectators can expect to see the Kids Bike Parade, hosted by the Incline Village General Improvement District, as the lead-off group for the parade.

Jeff Poindexter is marshal for the parade, and is also president of the Incline Village Veterans Club. Poindexter grew up in a military family and enrolled in the United States Air Force. He served for 22 years in the intelligence department building technology.

Poindexter resides in Incline and is a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway and holds a Veteran Housing Certification. This allows him to better serve veterans who are looking to buy or sell in the area. He is the father of two young women and lives with his wife, Peggy.

Other local dignitaries involved in the parade include influential community figures such as Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, the Honorable Judge Alan Tiras, IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest, and former Incline High School Principal Andrew Yoxsimer.

Other highlights of the parade include the Color Guard team, presented by Incline High School’s JROTC, Pet Network Humane Society’s rescue dogs, the Incline Storm Baseball Team, and a giant size duck on the Rotary Club of Incline Village’s parade float, promoting their annual Duck Drop happening in September.

Spectators will also enjoy seeing the community’s youth on the Tahoe Family Solutions’ float that will showcase ‘tomorrow’s heroes.’

Numerous classic cars, including convertibles supplied by the Mustang Car Club in Reno, will host local veterans through the parade route.

The parade concludes at Sierra Nevada University where the next event will take place, a “Meet and Greet” with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department. That will begin immediately following the parade at the college, where individuals will be able to meet local officers and K9s and check out sheriff’s office programs.

The Washoe County sheriff’s Office will host a “Meet and Greet” Saturday after the parade. (Provided by Christ Talbot)



“We will be showing some of our capabilities when responding to critical incidents in our region,” said Corey Solferino, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s upcoming Chief Captain. “We will have representatives from our mounted unit, explosive ordinance disposal, SWAT, K9, and Search and Rescue units.”

With the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office involved in the parade, they hope to re-establish their footprint in Incline Village with tactics such as increased staffing, leadership, traffic enforcement and crime reduction strategies.

“As the new captain assigned to Incline in mid-July, I’m excited for the opportunity to meet community leaders, residents, and visitors,” Solferino said.

The Incline Village community will continue its celebration into Sunday, beginning with the Firecracker Trail Trek 5K, at 8 a.m. on July Fourth.

This event is a fundraiser for Sierra Nevada University’s Trail Running Team. Aside from fundraising, the race will also provide competitors with an early morning workout – making it the perfect way to start the holiday morning.

“The Firecracker is 75% trail running with one paved bike path section two-thirds of the way in,” said JP Donovan, trail running coach for the university. “Waking up and doing the Firecracker Race is the perfect way to amass an appetite for the Veteran’s Club Pancake Breakfast, happening the morning of Fourth of July as well.”

Shortly following the race, the Veterans Club will be hosting their traditional Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Aspen Grove on Lakeshore Boulevard. This breakfast is open to all community members. The annual event has hosted up to 900 guests in previous years, making it an occasion that the community looks forward to every year.

“We serve Veterans Club members as well as individuals from all over town,” Poindexter said. “It’s a really enjoyable affair for a nominal price for a great breakfast and drinks.”

Tickets for the Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast may be purchased online or in-person at arrival at the event.

“The entire weekend will bring the Incline Village and Crystal Bay community outside and back together,” said Linda Offerdahl, president of IVCBA. “All the events will provide local businesses, organizations, and community members with exposure to others in the neighborhood, allowing for the creation of connections once again to our small mountain town.”

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the IVCBA.