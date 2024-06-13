Paradise found in Tahoe City

The Inn at Boatworks is two stories with 34 rooms/suites. It is in the hustle and bustle of Tahoe City’s restaurants, bars, shops, and galleries.

Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – As Stick Figure’s “Paradise” played through the speakers, my daughter and I turned left into the parking lot of The Inn at Boatworks in Tahoe City. This rustic yet recently renovated inn built in 1959 would be our home base for an adventure-filled weekend on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.

We got out, found the lobby and were greeted by Mark Dean, general manager of the Boatworks Mall and The Inn at Boatworks.

“Because of the access to the lake and the dock, we have 90% occupancy rate in the summer,” Dean said. “July is crazy. It’s absolutely fun!”

Motorboat rentals are available within a short walk from The Inn at Boatworks. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Guests can take advantage of complimentary cruiser bikes, paddleboards, snow shoes and discounted Palisades Tahoe ski passes depending on the season.

After settling into our corner suite with a gorgeous lake view, we immersed ourselves in Tahoe City’s vibrant scene. We headed to Boatworks Mall on the water directly behind the hotel.

At Tahoe City Chocolates Ev Akay, the owner’s son, enlightened us on his craft of making mouthwatering truffles, caramels, and barks using all-natural ingredients like fresh fruit and roasted nuts.

“We make the best and find the most amazing for everything else from around the world,” Ev said.

I tried the all-natural fruit jelly cassis candy. It had intensity, nuance, and melted in my mouth.

My daughter and I tried the homemade blackberry truffles. Delicious!

The truffles were rich bittersweet chocolate, fresh cream, real vanilla, just blackberries, no flavoring, and no sugar. “Just the sugar in the chocolate is all you need,” Ev explained.

It was interesting to hear the candy maker explain his craft.

“Caramels we also have wrapped because the best caramel doesn’t need chocolate,” Ev said. “It should stand on its own and be its own star.”

For the barks, Ev, and his father, Mike, roast the nuts themselves. That’s the secret ingredient to Tahoe City Chocolates’ toffee.

Then at Kiss and Makeup, Jennifer Holmes applied her clean, hypoallergenic cosmetics line designed for Tahoe’s high altitude.

“Makeup is not something to hide behind, but rather a tool to enhance your natural beauty,” Holmes explained.

Refreshed and looking our best, we headed to Tahoe Wine Collective for a tasting flight accompanied by a decadent cheese plate. The cozy spot celebrates boutique wines and craft beers from the Sierra Nevada region.

“We decided to create a place where these little known regions and producers can be highlighted,” according to Tahoe Wine Collective’s website. “Enjoy the laid-back, carefree feeling that we bring on Tahoe time.”

Dani Kenney, who has a background as a private chef, helped us.

We took a window seat and got comfortable on the couches. Kenney brought my daughter tea, and me, bubbles, a white, a rose’, and a red.

As we started to play checkers, out came a delicious cheese plate with Irish organic cheddar and Point Reyes truffle toma, dried fruit, almonds, olives, fig spread, and crackers. Yum!

The cheese plate perfectly complemented my flight.

My first pour was Starfield Blanc de Blance from El Doardo, Calif. It had aromas of citrus with hints of freshly baked brioche followed by flavors of green apples, lemon curd and candied grapefruit with clean minerality and long-lasting elegant bubbles.

The second pour was Forlorn Hope Semillon from Calaveras, Calif. It had aromas of pear, vanilla, lemon, honeysuckle, and a hint of nutmeg. That was followed by a rich and layered finish that was lengthened by fresh acidity.

The third pour was 174 Rose’ from Truckee, Calif., with grapes from the Santa Lucia Highlands. It had aromas of strawberry and grapefruit followed by bright and refreshing flavors of white cherry, apricot, and hints of earthiness.

The final pour was E16 from Fair Play, Calif. It had aromas and flavors of black cherry, black plum, chocolate, vanilla, fennel, basil, and forest floor with a noticeable tannin and lengthy finish.

My favorites were the first and last pours.

From there we checked out Cruisers Academy that offers day and sunset sails, family lessons, training, and overnight adventures. We will be back to brush up on our sailing.

We walked down the waterfront path to the Tahoe City Marina and looked at the motor boats. There’s a 2 hour minimum, which will give you time to explore. Heads up, renters need to prove they’ve driven a motor boat.

From a distance, we saw The Tahoe Gal. It’s an iconic 120-passenger paddle wheeler that cruises daily to Emerald Bay and along the North and West Shores of Lake Tahoe.

Then we went to the SNOW Sports Museum and other stores in the Boatworks Mall before heading to the far end for our dinner reservation at Jake’s on the Lake.

We were early, but they didn’t mind. We were escorted to a table for two at the window, arguably the best seat in the house.

Wow, we looked at each other and smiled. With this set up we need to toast to the sunset, so we quickly chose cocktails.

Nina was our server. She was quick, delightful, and engaging.

My daughter had a soda, and I ordered a Forget Me Not. Jake’s on the Lake donates $1 to Keeping Memory Alive. It is a foundation for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

My daughter had a soda and I ordered a Forget Me Not, which is Ketel One vodka, lavender, lemon juice with a press finish, and dried French lavender. For each order, Jake’s on the Lake donates $1 to Keeping Memory Alive. It is a foundation for Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

We skipped the starters, soup, and salad, and went right to the main course. My daughter had clam and sausage linguine, and I ordered the Angus filet mignon medium.

Both were excellent choices.

Jake’s on the Lake’s Angus filet mignon was delicious. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I gave my daughter some steak. Her face lit up, and she asked for more.

I obliged because it was a huge filet. It came with grilled broccolini, mashed potatoes, caramelized cippolini onion with red wine demi-glace.

The linguine had cherry tomatoes, roasted poblano cream sauce, queso fresco, and herbs.

We really didn’t have room for dessert, but each ordered one after we saw a delivery to a nearby table. Patrons there attested to everything on the dessert menu being delicious. Plus, my daughter and I can say two options were amazing and everything else looked mouthwatering.

We took a short walk to our hotel room, hopped in the comfortable beds, and turned in for the night.

My alarm went off at 6 a.m., and I headed to the shower to use Lather and Fizz locally made bath products provided by The Inn at Boatworks. I turned on the hot water and waited. After letting it run for what seemed like five minutes, I picked up my cell phone and left a message.

I quickly got a call back. The staff was on it.

As my daughter and I headed to Mountain Lotus Yoga on the bottom level of the Boatworks Mall, we saw water all over the parking lot. At least one pipe was broken, and the culprit was a mischievous bear.

The bear had broken the door to the crawl space under the inn and climbed inside. Then decided to hibernate.

We went to hot pilates, which was new for both of us. Mountain Lotus Yoga Manager Rosie Stoesser welcomed us.

Then we entered a room with mirrors on the walls. The result is “you’re literally lakefront surrounded by the lake,” Stoesser said.

Starting June 20, Mountain Lotus Yoga offers standup paddle board yoga every day pending good weather. Yoga clothes or a swimsuit, and water shoes are recommended.

It also offers Birkam hot yoga, hot vinyasa yoga, warm yin, and aerial yoga.

Because of numerous recommendations, afterward we headed to Fire Sign Cafe for Sunday brunch.

Fire Sign opened in 1978, and quickly became a Lake Tahoe tradition, according to its website. Fire Sign is owned by local restaurateurs and curated by seasoned chefs. The homemade food is made with love and from scratch.

“Fire Sign Cafe serves delicious, homemade, fresh food that is prepped daily by our chefs,” according to the website. From handcrafted baked goods, to homemade pesto, you will truly feel the comfort of coming home when you taste a bite.”

My daughter had a hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, french toast with real maple syrup, and an egg.

I had coffee and huevos rancheros. Fire Sign’s version is a grilled corn tortilla topped with homemade black beans, two eggs, homemade ranchero sauce, melted jack cheese, olives, avocado and sour cream. It is served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a warm flour tortilla.

We were happy we followed the recommendations.

Then I took a solo tour of Tahoe City.

I went into Kiwi Kanmera Gallery and spoke with the owner and artist, Garry “Kiwi” Moore. He shoots his all-seasons photography with a Nikon digital. His work includes multi-image panoramas in Giclee on canvas, and sublimation print process on metal.

Then I took a look in the North Tahoe Arts Center. It is an artists collective that started 25 years ago. Right now, 25 artists rent spaces to display and sell their work. There’s room for five more artists.

Artist Nancy Olson was doing her monthly shift on the sales floor. Olson uses Czech glass beads to make pins, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. She uses Czech materials because that’s where her family is from.

I walked past Tahoe City Kayak Paddleboard that is located across from Commons Beach. It offers guided tours, plus kayak and paddleboard rentals and sales.

They have a moonlight paddle tour and a sunset kayak tour that look like a ton of fun.

I went into Alpine Home that has upscale furniture, accessories, rugs, lighting, and interior design services. A plush chair caught my eye. It was a hair-on-hide custom design with suede lacing, hammered brass detail in the arms, and a palm wood frame. The chair was displayed with a one-of-a-kind hair-on-hide custom desk by Kolkka.

Then I hurried back to The Inn at Boatworks to get a shower before heading to dinner.

We pivoted and changed our plans because the mischievous bear was still sleeping under the inn.

The staff rolled with the punches in true Tahoe spirit.

This pocket of paradise has firmly secured a place on our list of future adventures with or without a mischievous bear.