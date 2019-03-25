Parasol announces chef for 2019 Community Table

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. â€” The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation recently announced its selection for the 2019 Community Table chef.

Dustin Valette, chef and proprietor of Valette Restaurant in Healdsburg, will return to create culinary surprises that are deliciously philanthropic.

The Community Table, Parasol's wine and food experience, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, at the Shakespeare Ranch.

Sponsorships and tables are now on sale, contact Jean Eick at jeane@parasol.org or 775-298-0184 for information.

Individual tickets will go on sale at the end of June.