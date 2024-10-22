Parasol Foundation grants funds to St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth organization

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Recently, St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth organization was awarded a very generous $16,000 grant to address food insecurity in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. $15,000 was awarded from the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Impact Fund grant and the remaining $1,000 donation was from the Foresight Fund from a donor advised co-investment. This $16,000 grant will support two of the organization’s programs, the B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag program and the “Green Goal” project. Bread & Broth is an all-volunteer organization; all grant monies will be used to purchase food for program recipients.

The B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag program provides seven single-serving, kid-friendly, nutritious meals to supplement weekend nutrition for children in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District pre-K through 12th grade. The bags can include food items such as canned meat, fortified milk, shelf stable cheese and yogurt, protein-rich single serving meals, cereal, peanut butter, fresh fruit, and nutritious snacks. Five local childcare centers in South lake Tahoe also are provided with bags to distribute to children in need. Over 250 children currently receive these bags; the number will increase as the school year progresses.

“These children don’t always have much, but these programs help as well as bring joy,” explains Cheryl Breitwieser, co-chairperson of the B&B 4 Kids program.

In addition, part of the grant will support the “Green Goal” project. In 2016, Bread & Broth instituted the “Green Goal” project to ensure that each dinner guest at the Monday Meal also takes home fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy products. Parasol grant money will be used to support almost two months of these fresh, nutritious food items.

This is the third year that Bread & Broth has received a grant from the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Fund. Over 350 men, women and children who are dealing with food insecurity in our community are provided food weekly through this grant. Bread & Broth is thankful to the Foundation and the Foresight Fund for their support in the organization’s efforts to ensure that individuals in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community have access to nutritious food.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public charity committed to cultivating community philanthropy to enhance and preserve the quality of life at Tahoe by partnering with donors. For more information, please contact https://www.parasol.org .