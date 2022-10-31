Parasol’s ‘Tahoe Gives’ online directory connects community, nonprofits

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Since 2012, many have joined the philanthropic movement known as Giving Tuesday, created in the wake of Black Friday, as a day to raise money for charity and unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

As Nov. 29 approaches, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is dedicated to connecting donors to the causes they care about through its nonprofit directory, TahoeGives.org.

The directory lists over 80 nonprofits providing services and programs including education, arts, health and wellbeing, environmental preservation, and community support.

“Philanthropy in Tahoe has continued to grow, and Giving Tuesday is a great way to come together to empower those in need,” says Claudia Andersen, CEO of Parasol. “We encourage people to join the movement, and the Tahoe Gives directory makes it easy to navigate and connect with our amazing local nonprofits and their missions.”

Community foundations were developed as a way to lead philanthropy in local communities through collective giving. Parasol works to communize grantmaking by working with the local nonprofit community serving the Tahoe Basin as more than just grant recipients — but as partners in community-building. This led to the creation of TahoeGives.org, showcasing Tahoe’s nonprofit community, and empowering donors to make a real impact directly to the causes they are most passionate about.

“As we enter this season of giving, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation encourages you to join in giving in all seasons, and collectively on this Giving Tuesday,” said a news release. “Together, through the power of philanthropy, we can transform our community and make a global impact.”