Parasol Tahoe announces Community Fund Grant Awards

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation has announced 2019 Community Fund Grant Awards.

This grant cycle was created out of a need for social cohesion throughout the Tahoe Basin, a topic that many residents touched on in a community assessment, according to a press release from the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

The foundation’s goal was to find tangible projects taking place throughout the basin, providing opportunities for shared experiences and providing a substantial benefit to residents.

The foundation’s Community Impact Committee carefully reviewed proposals, seeking out the most impactful opportunities for today and into the future.

The recipients of the grants are:

Lake Tahoe Community College — Awarded $5,000 for sponsorship of the TEDx South Lake Tahoe event, Elevating Humanity, taking place on Oct. 19;

Tahoe-Pyramid Trail — Awarded $6,455 for an interpretive sign panel/kiosk in Tahoe City marking the beginning of the visionary Tahoe-Pyramid Trail following the entire length of the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake;

Tahoe’s Connection for Families — Awarded $3,618 for Family Fest 2020, a series of events free to all basin community members that will feature community friendly musicians and hands-on activities for children;

Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society — Awarded $25,000 for the collection, preservation and cataloging of historical objects for the Discovery Center Museum Project, a state-of-the-art public museum and community center where educational and cultural programs will take place in an environment surrounded by exhibits representing all facets of Lake Tahoe’s history;

UC Davis-Tahoe Environmental Research Center — Awarded $9,927 for the remaining gap funding to complete the update for the iconic “Virtual Research Vessel” and “Virtual Laboratory” video exhibits in the Tahoe Science Center.