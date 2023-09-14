Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation awards nearly $300k in grants to local nonprofits

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation announced that it has granted nearly $300,000 from its Community Fund to nonprofit organizations serving the Lake Tahoe basin in 2023, thanks to their donor community.

Each year, the Foundation offers competitive Community Fund grants to nonprofit organizations. These grants allow nonprofit organizations to request the support they need to better serve the Tahoe Region and focus on the Community Foundation’s five focus areas: well-being, education, arts and culture, environment, and community engagement.

Each year, the Community Impact Committee, which is comprised of volunteer members from the community, review each grant proposal and award the most impactful opportunities.

In 2023, for the first time, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation invited its Donor Advised Fund holders to co-invest in the Community Fund grants. Donors were provided brief summaries of each grant proposal and given the opportunity to make grant recommendations from their funds.

“We are thrilled with the response from our Donor Advised Fund holders and are thankful for donors who were moved to give,” said Parasol’s Donor Services Director Mackenzie Little. “This co-investment in grantees expanded the collective support for nonprofits serving Lake Tahoe and increased the overall amount granted.”

This year, grants were awarded to programs offering hunger relief and family resources, providing equitable access to music education to local students, completing vital search and rescue operations, teaching STEM programs, supporting adaptive outdoor experiences, and much more. The 2023 Grant Recipients were:

Achieve Tahoe – To provide scholarships for local participants and their families to attend the 2024 Summer Adaptive Outdoor Recreation Program

– For the expansion of initiatives related to expanding equitable access to wellness for under-resourced Tahoe youth Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe – To support after school services to approximately 450 children

Supporting programs providing weekly hot meals to approximately 70-100 guests and offering healthy nutrition bars to be provided to students in need at school El Dorado Search and Rescue – For the replacement and updating of vital equipment for year round missions

Supporting camps for improving mental and physical health for higher-need youth in North and South Lake Tahoe Incline Education Fund – To support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming at Incline’s three public schools

Supporting the fourth annual Tahoe Nutcracker performances League to Save Lake Tahoe – For their new environment and education center

To support their food, basic needs, and outreach program Professional Ski Instructors of America-West – To engage younger and underrepresented audiences through their storytelling project

– To support the acquisition and predevelopment for affordable housing in Tahoe Sierra Community House – Supporting the Hunger Relief Program in North Tahoe

For their progressive outdoor-based mentor curriculum Tahoe Family Solutions – So support their Family Resource Center

For the purchase of a 12-passanger van for their team Tahoe Truckee School of Music – Supporting their Equitable Access to Music Education Program

For an expansion in the Rapid Rehousing and Transitional Living Program Tahoe’s Connection for Families – For a new sensory program

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation has granted over $1 Million to community efforts through its annual grant cycle. The grant process continues to provide vital support to outstanding organizations who are making a difference in our community, providing equitable opportunities, and fundamental resources.

About Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is dedicated to cultivating community philanthropy. Parasol connects donors to causes that matter most to them, helping nonprofit organizations achieve their charitable goals, positively impacting the quality of life and supporting the people and places of Tahoe.