Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, Bread & Broth tackle food insecurity

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV – If you follow local news, you’ve likely read stories about Bread & Broth, a ministry of St. Theresa Catholic Church, whose mission is to feed those in need in South Lake Tahoe. This dedicated organization, comprised wholly of volunteers of all faiths and denominations, continues to directly meet the needs of local residents through their programs, which include the service of twice weekly, hot, full-course meals and healthy food giveaway bags, as well as providing nutritious kid-friendly food to children from the ages of 18 months to 18 years. Their tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed as many businesses, organizations, and individuals have stepped in to volunteer and offer financial support to the vital role they play in the region. However, as costs rise and the needs of the community grow, nonprofits, like Bread & Broth, are in need of more resources in order to serve their communities.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to strengthening Tahoe communities, has proudly supported Bread & Broth for the past 10 years. In 2024, the Community Foundation was able to introduce the mission of Bread & Broth to a donor who is passionate about investing their philanthropy in community development and growth. “Through our longstanding partnership, the Community Foundation has seen the significant impact of Bread & Broth,” says Mackenzie Sweigert, Director of Donor Services at the Community Foundation. “As boots on the ground, we understand the growing needs of the region, and our relationship with our nonprofit community provides insight to their specific needs, so when the opportunity came to us, we coordinated meetings for the donor to better understand the great work being done and the growth potential for Bread & Broth.”

At the meetings, Bread & Broth presented their vision statement, historical statistics, and their anticipated needs to ensure not only the continuation of their current programs, but also their vision for future investments in increasing the quality and quantity of food provided and the potential increase of clients served. The Community Foundation then facilitated the creation of a sustainable multi-year donation plan to address Bread & Broth’s vision and future needs.

“As the Community Foundation, promoting and establishing sustainability in Tahoe is our mission.” says Sweigert. “The Community Foundation is in a unique position to connect the critical needs of nonprofits with the passions of donors.”

“Bread & Broth is extremely grateful to the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation for creating the opportunity for the organization to connect with donors who feel passionately about our community and who are so generously willing to provide the funding needed to help meet the needs of those struggling in our very economically challenging times.” shared Carol Gerard, Director of Bread & Broth.

Based on the projected funding plans developed, the Community Foundation donor made a multi-year investment in Bread & Broth which will allow the organization to increase its expenditures on current food program funding, invest in infrastructure improvements, and continue to expand the number of people served. With the funding provided, this plan can provide both sustainability and flexibility to endure the ever-increasing food costs without sacrificing the mission of feeding people who are hungry today.

According to Roberta Strachan, Bread & Broth’s Food Coordinator/Chairperson, “the extremely generous donation to Bread & Broth will be ‘a game changer’ for the organization by ensuring that Bread & Broth will continue our efforts to provide quality, nutritious food to those in need.”

Community Foundations serve their designated region by being a valuable resource for donors, nonprofits, and in the case of Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, the Tahoe basin. Inspiring charitable giving that benefits Tahoe and supporting nonprofit organizations offering programs that meet the region’s greatest needs, the Community Foundation is making a difference today and building a sustainable future for Tahoe, because every community needs a strong foundation.

For more information about Bread and Broth and to support their mission, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org For more information about Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, visit http://www.parasol.org