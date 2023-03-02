Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation celebrates surpassing $100 million in grants

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is celebrating a massive milestone in 2022 which saw total grant-making to nonprofits top more than $100 million since it was founded in 1996.

“It’s really incredible to see the positive impact our donors are making,” said the foundation’s CEO Claudia Andersen. “Their commitment to supporting our hard-working nonprofits is inspiring and has resulted in so many benefits for our community and our world.”

The impact of $100 million in grants has been vast and has supported a wide variety of organizations and projects that have helped to shape the Tahoe community.

For example, these grants have helped to feed the hungry and care for our children, elders, and families through Sierra Community House and Bread and Broth’s hunger relief programs.

They have provided educational and mentorship opportunities for future leaders through programs such as Lake Tahoe Community College Promise and Student Success Grants.

They have protected our forests from the threat of wildfire through the funding of Alert Wildfire cameras and many other wildfire projects designed to keep our community safe.

They have invested in infrastructural projects such as the Holman Arts and Media Center on the UNR at Lake Tahoe Campus, as well as numerous hiking and biking trails including the East Shore Trail, the Incline Bike Park, the Tahoe Rim Trail, and many others.

With donor support, the Community Foundation has positively contributed to the successful start-up of many Tahoe nonprofits such as SOS Outreach, Tahoe Fund, Classical Tahoe, Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, and many others.

With the help of its donors, the foundation has been among the first to step up when the community has faced crisis, whether a wildfire or a pandemic. In the most difficult of situations, they have provided immediate support. The Community Foundation continues to partner with its donors to ensure they meet the community’s greatest needs today, and together continue to build resources for future generations.

“Our community is quite small, so these milestones are remarkable and really show the generosity and kindness of our community members,” said the foundation’s Board Chair Ron Alling. “It’s hard to sum up the vast accomplishments philanthropy has made through the Community Foundation, and we greatly look forward to continuing our work in supporting our neighbors and friends and enhancing the future of Tahoe.”

Learn more about Parasol Tahoe, visit http://www.parasol.org .