Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation expands grant opportunities

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Thanks to the generosity of its donors, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation expands its charitable aid to nonprofit organizations by cultivating philanthropy and making grants, supporting the people and places of Tahoe. In 2023, the Community Foundation awarded $12.1 Million in grants to nonprofits, the largest amount granted in a year to date. 2023 also marked the addition of a new opportunity for donors to co-invest in its Community Impact Grants as well as a new grant program intended to meet more immediate nonprofit needs.

The Community Impact Grants allow nonprofit organizations to request the support they need to better serve the Tahoe Region in its five focus areas: Environment, Education & Youth Development, Well-being, Arts & Culture, and Community Engagement. The Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee, comprised of volunteer members from the community, review each grant proposal and award the most impactful opportunities. These significant grants provide money needed to fund ongoing operations, programs, and future development.

In 2023, the Community Foundation expanded opportunities for nonprofits by inviting its Donor Advised Fund holders to co-invest in the Community Impact Grants. Donors were provided brief summaries of each grant proposal and given the opportunity to make grant recommendations from their funds, which expanded the collective support for nonprofits serving Lake Tahoe and increased the overall amount granted.

“There are so many generous community members who are looking for ways to use their giving for good,” says Mackenzie Little, Donor Services Director. “We have focused on connecting our donors to causes they care about and increasing the impact of grantmaking in our region.”

In addition to these new donor opportunities, the Community Foundation added a new competitive grant program, Action Grants. These small grants are intended to pay for specific one-time expenses or materials for organizations/programs serving the Tahoe Basin. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and grants up to $2,500 are awarded quarterly by the Community Impact Committee.

In 2023, Action Grants were able to fund immediate needs such as paying for materials needed to retrofit an existing outdoor play area for rehabilitating bear cubs in order to meet new requirements, as well as to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator to be located in a facility offering therapies to individuals with life-altering injuries in case of an on-site cardiac incident.

Expanding opportunities for both donors and nonprofit organizations, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation continues to inspire philanthropy in the community, creating a vibrant and resilient Tahoe.