Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation grant supports Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth has been awarded a Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Grant designed to provide financial resources to continue the organization’s efforts to respond to the food insecurity in the South Lake Tahoe community.

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is a nonprofit founded in 1996, dedicated to supporting the Lake Tahoe region by partnering with donors who are committed to helping local nonprofits create a more prosperous regional community.

The $15,000 Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation donation will be used to support two programs. The Green Goal project provides for the purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products for distribution at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meals dinners. These perishable items are distributed in food giveaway bags along with the hot meals provided each Monday.

In addition, the donation supports the B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag program which provides seven single-serving, kid friendly, nutritious meals, fresh fruit and snacks to supplement weekend nutrition for children in Lake Tahoe’s Unified School District K-8 schools. With B&B’s “Push for Protein” initiative, more protein-rich items are included in these weekend bags.

Bread & Broth is honored to be awarded this very generous grant. It has allowed Bread & Broth to purchase healthy and nutritious food that will potentially touch the lives of an average of 250 men, women and children weekly who are dealing with food insecurity. The organization is thankful to the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation for their support of the organization’s efforts to ensure that no individual in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community goes hungry.

Source: Bread & Broth