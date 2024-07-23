Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation supports bicycling

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation awarded Team Tahoe, a local 501c3 nonprofit, an Action Grant in the amount of $2,500 for website redesign and update. Since 2015, Team Tahoe has built and maintained the BikeTahoe.org website.

It has been a comprehensive resource for local and visiting bicyclists. Currently, over 70 interactive Google trail maps, local tips and guides help users make informed decisions about where to ride and what they need to know about the area.

According to Team Tahoe president Ty Polastri, this important grant will help us improve the user experience by adding more trail maps and additional resources to enhance bicycling in the Lake Tahoe region.

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation offers Action Grants quarterly, ranging from $500 to $2,500, to organizations serving the Lake Tahoe Basin. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. To be considered, the application must be submitted by the next listed due date for 2024: August 3 and November 30.