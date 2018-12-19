Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation welcomes new board member

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation recently announced the appointment of Mark A. Krasner to its board of directors for a three-year term.

The nonprofit's all-volunteer board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the Tahoe region and personal involvement in community engagement, according to Parasol.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark as a new board member," David Hardie, chairman of the Parasol Board of Directors, said in a press release. "Mark brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset as we further Parasol's mission of building prosperity through leadership, partnership and philanthropy."

Krasner is a founding partner of Blanchard, Krasner & French with over 35 years of experience as a certified public accountant and attorney. His areas of practice include mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax matters, family law, purchases and sales, litigation, licensing, corporate and partnership structuring and reorganizations, international trade, tax and estate planning.

"Innovation and leadership being hallmarks of Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation's approach, I am honored to join the board of an organization working hard every day to improve the quality of life for Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions," Krasner said in the release. "Our firm also shares the belief we must give back in the communities in which we live and make them stronger and better for all."

Established in 1996, the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, according to the press release, is dedicated to strengthening communities by offering simple, effective charitable giving options, supporting quality programs, and connecting people to the causes they care about.

"As Tahoe's oldest and largest community foundation, Parasol is dedicated to supporting the Lake Tahoe region — now and into the future," the nonprofit states.

Visit http://www.parasol.org for information about Parasol.