Parasol Tahoe foundation announces Alling as new board chairman

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is very pleased to announce long-time Lake Tahoe resident, Ron Alling, as its new Chairman of the Board.

Alling has been a member of the Parasol Board since 2013 and has served as secretary on the executive committee, the Professional Advisory Council and as chair of the Audit Committee.

“Ron has been an outstanding board member to work with,” said David Hardie, previous chair, in a press release. “He is a longtime resident of the area, has a high level of commitment and personal involvement in the Tahoe region and a passion for Parasol.”

Alling, and his wife Francie, raised their two children at Lake Tahoe and both have been involved in giving back to the area.

Alling is licensed to practice law in Nevada and California and is the founding and managing member of Alling & Jillson, Ltd. As a very active member in the region, he has served on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Advisory Council, the Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation and is a past president of the Tahoe-Douglas Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very excited to have Ron taking on the role of board chair and look forward to his valuable leadership as we continue to grow the foundation to increase our service to the Tahoe region,” said Claudia Andersen, Parasol Tahoe CEO. “He has a deep, personal commitment to helping Tahoe thrive.”

The Parasol foundation is a public charity dedicated to cultivating community philanthropy to enhance and preserve the quality of life.