Parasol Tahoe Foundation announces leadership change

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — David Hardie first became acquainted with the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation as a donor in 2005 when he accepted a position on its board.

He has served as Chairman of Parasol’s Investment Committee and on Parasol’s popular investment panel, Current Thoughts. In July, 2012, Hardie accepted the position as Chairman of the Board.

“David has always been very passionate about Parasol and the benefits the organization brings to the community,” said Claudia Andersen, Parasol CEO, in a press release. “With his exceptional leadership we have been able to build community philanthropy throughout the Tahoe region. I’m grateful for his friendship, guidance and ongoing support.”

On Jan. 1, Hardie will turn over his leadership role on the board but has graciously agreed to remain on the board and Investment Committee. Hardie was honored by Parasol’s board and staff at a dinner in November at the Thunderbird Lodge.

“As Parasol’s Chair for the past seven years, I have seen the organization evolve and mature to become a leader for the North Shore as well as for the entire Tahoe Basin,” Hardie said in the release. “Building a culture of giving in our community is what Parasol is all about. Parasol makes it easy to give back to those things that matter most – educating youth, providing for those in need, protecting our one-of-a-kind environment and creating enriching experiences through the arts. Because of its talented staff and exceptional leadership, this important role in our community will continue.”