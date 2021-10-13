Parasol Tahoe grant supports Bread & Broth COVID-19 food response

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth has been awarded a Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Grant designed to provide financial resources to continue the organization’s efforts to respond to the food insecurity created by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Bread & Broth is extremely grateful,” said the organization’s director Carol Gerard.

Parasol Tahoe is a nonprofit charity founded in 1996 and is dedicated to supporting the Lake Tahoe Basin by partnering with donors who are committed to helping local nonprofits create a more prosperous regional community.

The $10,000 grant has been used to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, and meat for Bread & Broth’s Monday and Friday COVID-19 Emergency Response food giveaway program as well as securing nutritious, kid-friendly food items for the B&B 4 Kids weekend backpacks. In addition, the funding from Parasol will assist us in our efforts to transition back to our traditional hot meal services, tentatively scheduled for January and February of 2022, Gerard said.

“Being a first-time recipient of a Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Community Fund Grant, Bread & Broth is honored to be entrusted with this very generous grant,” Gerard said. “We have used the funds to purchase healthy and nutritious food that on a weekly average has touched the lives of over 1,030 men, women and children dealing with food insecurity since the inception of the pandemic. We are thankful to Parasol Tahoe for their support of our efforts to ensure that no individual in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community goes hungry.”