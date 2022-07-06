Parasol Tahoe to host forum on California residency, income taxes

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Living in Nevada has a lot of advantages. A vast playground of activities for any outdoor enthusiast, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better sunset anywhere, and the largest alpine lake in North America sits on its border. Lake Tahoe – breathtakingly blue and surrounded by the serene mountain community many of us are lucky to call home.

Perhaps one of the greatest advantages of taking up residency in Nevada is financial. It’s no secret that the tax advantages of our state are a draw to many of its residents, but understanding the determination of California residency for personal income tax purposes can be a difficult task.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation invites the public to a free forum from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Nonprofit Center, 948 Incline Way in Incline Village. This forum will provide important information regarding California residency and state income taxes.

Meet our longtime tax experts:

Eric J. Coffil, Senior Counsel, Eversheds Sutherland LLP – Bringing nearly 40 years of experience in counseling clients on state and local tax controversy and litigation matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels, particularly those involving the California Franchise Tax Board and the California Department of Tax & Fee Administration. He serves on the advisory boards of Tax Notes State and the Journal of Multistate Taxation and Incentives. He will address the major principles of residency law in California, including the statutory scheme and administrative and judicial test used to determine residency for purposes of personal income tax. Eric will also explore possible challenges involving current laws and trends involving California residency.

Kevin Hameister, Shareholder, CPA, Ashley Quinn CPAs – With 20 years of experience in the tax and accounting industries, Kevin specializes in tax consulting and preparation with an emphasis in multistate taxation. He will share his experience in preparing part-year and non-resident California individual income tax returns and with the California residency audit process. Living and working so close to the Nevada-California border, much of his practice involves taxpayers changing residency and the related tax issues that follow.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation believes that understanding residency and state income tax is instrumental to the well-being of our community.

“We have seen many new residents from California move to our region these last few years.” says the Community Foundation’s CEO Claudia Andersen. “We are excited to welcome our new neighbors, and we believe that the Community Foundation’s access to experts in the field of taxation will be beneficial to our residents, new and old.”

those interested should RSVP to http://www.parasol.org/tax .

For more information email mackenziel@parasol.org .