Parent company of Tahoe Tribune sold to Ogden Newspapers

Ogden Newspapers will purchase the Tahoe Daily Tribune from Swift Communications, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The Tribune and its website, http://www.tahoedailytribune.com are the leading provider of news coverage at Lake Tahoe.

“We are the proud successor owners of a great newspaper in the Tribune that has served its community so well for decades,” said Ogden Newspapers CEO Robert Nutting. “The Tribune has a legacy of strong local journalism that we are privileged to continue.”

Speaking about the change, Bill Waters, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Swift Communications, said, “The publications, communities and most of all the great people who have been a part of our company since its founding in 1975 will be very much missed. We know the time has come to pass the baton of stewardship to new owners who can carry forward the important mission.”

The purchase of the Tribune is part of a larger acquisition of Swift Communications newspapers, magazines and digital properties being made by the Ogden Newspapers.





Ogden Newspapers will continue Swift’s focus of publishing newspapers that provide unique and compelling local content to readers and value to the newspaper’s business partners, Nutting added.

“We also are excited for the opportunity to work with and serve the businesses in these markets to help them continue to get their message in front of customers,” Nutting said. “Our company’s goal is to be a positive force in the communities we serve. We believe that strong, responsible and connected local newspapers are critically important to building and supporting strong communities now more than ever.”

Ogden will continue to operate the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications. After the close date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp. Acres USA and Breaking Ground Institute will be part of Questor along with a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties in various states.

With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states.