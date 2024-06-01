Parking area at Bayview Trailhead partially opens June 1
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – To ease parking congestion in the popular Bayview Trailhead & Day-Use Area near Emerald Bay, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will open a portion of the parking area tomorrow, June 1, 2024.
The parking fee is $10, and visitors should be aware that construction is on-going and the parking area may close occasionally throughout the summer. Visitors should use caution in areas with active construction activity and equipment. No overnight parking is permitted.
Restrooms will be open at the far-end of the trailhead. The new restrooms near the highway remain closed at this time.
Due to bear activity in the area, be sure to pack out all trash and do not leave food, food containers or other scented items in vehicles. Always close vehicle windows completely and lock vehicle doors.
The Bayview Trailhead & Day-Use Area provides trail access to Cascade Falls and Desolation Wilderness but be advised there is no access to Eagle Falls or Cascade Lake.
