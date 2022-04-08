Parking enforcement begins at Village Center in South Lake Tahoe

New 2-hour parking signs have been installed in the Village Center lot.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — New parking management was implemented on April 1 in the Village Center shopping center on U.S. Highway 50 and Heavenly Village Way, commonly referred to as the Raley’s parking lot.

In cooperation with shopping center owner Tahoe Crescent LLC, the city of South Lake Tahoe has created a Parking Ambassador Program to help manage the parking needs and enforcement in the Village Center lots, the city’s parking garage on Bellamy Court, and the paid on-street parking on Bellamy Court and Transit Way.

New 2-hour parking signs have been installed in the Village Center lot, which will be enforced by the city’s community services officers. The new signs are posted at all entrances and in the parking lot (photo attached).

Violations of the 2-hour parking maximum in Village Center are subject to a $200 citation. In addition, new wayfinding signs will be posted on US 50 and Heavenly Village Way to direct people needing to park longer than two hours to the parking garage on Bellamy Court. The parking garage provides a convenient and secure location to park your vehicle for longer durations. In addition, the Village Center has long-term paid parking behind Raley’s.

These changes are the result of a settlement agreement between the city and Tahoe Crescent and recommendations from a parking management report prepared by Dixon Resources Unlimited.

The changes are intended to improve the customer’s parking experience in Heavenly Village by ensuring adequate parking is available for customers, while visitors needing to park longer than two hours are directed to appropriate, paid parking.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe