Parking heavily enforced in residential areas by Heavenly Resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Parking will be heavily enforced by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department in residential areas by Heavenly Mountain Resort throughout the holiday weekend.
Over the past week there has been a significant number of cars double parked in streets, blocking driveways, or making roads impassable. This is also a safety concern if emergency vehicles need to access these roads.
Parking on residential streets should be single file along one side of the road other than on Ski Run Boulevard where cars are parked diagonally. Residential streets where parking will be enforced include Keller Road, Ski Run Boulevard, Regina Road, Needle Peak Road, Saddle Road, and Wildwood Avenue.
Officers will issue citations to individuals that violate parking laws and vehicles will be towed if they are blocking access to roads or driveways.
