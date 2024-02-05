Parking restrictions leave residents with few options

STATELINE, Nev. – Shoveling snow, laying down snowmelt, turning off faucets, for the residents in the Kahle Drive neighborhoods, parking has also become a chore this season.

New to this winter are signs banning parking on the neighborhood streets from October to May. Many live in apartments that only provide one parking spot per unit. These individuals are having to spend a chunk of their day shuffling cars around, trying to find a place to park their vehicles.

Street signs in the Kahle Drive neighborhoods prohibit parking October to May. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Some were utilizing the public parking garage across Highway 50, but new signs went up mid-January restricting overnight parking to those with permits and the only vehicles eligible for permits are emergency vehicles.

Douglas County Transportation Engineering Manager Jon Erb says, “Too many people abused it and left their cars there all winter long.” He said it became a problem of interfering with parking spaces needed for the judicial center there.

Previously, the garage offered a 72-hour parking limit. One resident wishes they would enforce the 72-hour limit instead of blanketing the entire community with a ban, or at least allow residents to get a permit.

Signs restricting parking were put up in the public parking garage, keeping residents for parking there overnight. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

And in the neighborhoods, Douglas County says according to Oliver Park General Improvement District, school busses and snowplows were having a hard time getting through with cars parked on the streets. They say the streets aren’t wide enough to accommodate both.

The improvement district is the agency responsible for posting the street signs.

Residents feel particularly frustrated with the signs during a winter with minimal snow and often bare streets. One resident questions, “Why can’t the signs say, ‘no parking when snow present?’ Plenty of towns do this.”

Douglas County Commissioner Wesley Rice says, “We are not oblivious to their plight, honest.” He’s been working with the Country Manager and Public Works to potentially get a permit system in place that allows the Oliver Park residents to use the parking structure overnight.

He says it isn’t a county problem, since the improvement district makes the decisions in those neighborhoods, but he wants to find a solution for the folks there.