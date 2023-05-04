Parking, winter operations focus of community meeting in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe will host a community meeting next week to discuss winter operations and parking in the Ski Run Boulevard area.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge, located at 3860 Saddle Road.

City staff will be there to listen to the community’s feedback as they prepare for future city council discussions.