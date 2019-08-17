Partnership aims to get more people drinking Tahoe tap water

A new partnership is making a limited number of $500 grants available to businesses that complete an application, install water bottle refill stations and submit proof of installation and payment.

Tahoe Fund

With some of the best tasting water in the country, a new partnership is trying to encourage more people to drink Tahoe tap water.

The Tahoe Fund and the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association are teaming up with the overall goal of reducing single-use plastics. Grants are now available to organizations in the Tahoe Basin to install water bottle refill stations. To apply for a grant, organizations can visit DRINKTAHOETAP.org.

“The Tahoe area is set apart by having award-winning water available in our communities. The Tahoe Tap Water Bottle Filling Station Grant Program is intended to promote greater access for both visitors and locals to Tahoe Tap at businesses and facilities,” Madonna Dunbar, executive director of the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, said in a news release. “It’s a win-win, resulting in fewer single use plastic bottle waste in the environment and greater tap water access for people. TWSA is delighted to partner with Tahoe Fund on this project.”

Available on a first-come basis, the $500 grants will be offered to businesses that complete an application, install water bottle refill stations and submit proof of installation and payment.

The program is designed to encourage environmental stewardship and reduce the use of single-use plastics by providing a way to easily refill reusable water bottles. With 99.994% purity, Tahoe tap water was voted the best tasting water in the country by the National Rural Water Association, according to Tahoe Fund.

Visitors and local residents can easily find nearby water bottle refill stations by using the free TAP app at findtap.com.

“We are happy to make it easier for people to reduce and reuse while refueling on some of the best water in the country,” Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board member, said in the release. “Our partnership with TWSA provides an opportunity for our donors to help inspire greater stewardship of Lake Tahoe.”

Learn more about the Drink Tahoe Tap initiative at DRINKTAHOETAP.org.