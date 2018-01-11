Passing the time when there’s no snow in Tahoe

Snow is somewhat of a stranger in the basin thus far into the winter. And paired with the three-day weekend that lies ahead, it seems that there's nothing to do to pass the time in the region (because, let's face it, who wants to ski or ride in these conditions?).

However, that's where you're wrong: From catching the NFL playoff games to hanging out at local up-and-coming breweries and more, there are plenty of things to do off the mountain this time of year.

NFL Playoffs

South Shore is the spot to be if you're wanting to catch one of the four games this weekend. Located on Harrison Avenue, Pick 6 Sports Lounge recently opened and features upscale food, some based on Bay Area novelties such as SF Garlic Fries from AT&T Park. The restaurant also features over 20 TVs, a projector screen and multiple beers.

Beach Retreat & Lodge's newly renovated Sidelines Sports Bar has football specials like $2 sliders, $4 Bloody Marys and mimosas and $5 beer/shot combos. Likewise, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is known as "Football Central," boasting $2 specialty shots, $3 domestic drafts, $4 Tahoe Blue Vodka Bloody Marys and much, much more.

The Breweries

Looking to hang out in a relaxing environment? Popular spots on South Shore include South Lake Brewing Company, Lake Tahoe AleWorX and the brand-new Outpost Brewing Company, located at Basecamp Hotel in Stateline (it's rumored there's a Horchata Stout).

On North Shore, be sure to check out Alibi Ale Works (locations in both Truckee and Incline Village). Pro tip: Experience a little bit of everything with the guys from Tahoe Brew Tours — the adventure takes you to three breweries AND includes a designated driver. Win-win.

Day Trips

Get out of the basin, but avoid the hassle of having to stay overnight: Genoa and Calistoga are both quaint places to check out for a day during this long weekend. While in Genoa, grab lunch at the historic Pink House and a drink at the oldest "thirst parlor" in Nevada: Genoa Bar & Saloon.

For those up for a bit of a drive, Calistoga is a small town in Napa Valley known for its hot springs, mud baths and wineries. If that doesn't sound relaxing, we don't know what is.

Hiking/Snowshoeing

If you've seen the Instagram-worthy photos of chickadees in the palms of hiker's hands and are wishing you could be part of the fun, head to Chickadee Ridge. The hike starts at the Tahoe Meadows Trailhead and follows the path to Spooner Summit for approximately 2 miles. You're sure to see some of the birds, and maybe even hold one, on this trek.

The trails around Carson Pass are great spots to snowshoe at this time of year. Grab a $5 parking permit from ohv.parks.ca.gov and get hiking!