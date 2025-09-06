Patriot’s Day ceremony at American Legion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe is inviting the Lake Tahoe Community and visitors to join the members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, the Sone of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders for a ceremony to remember the victims of September 11, 2001, otherwise known as “9-11”, at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Live music will be provided by local favorite, Cash Only Bank’s Davin Kangas, with the Post’s NEW soloist, South Tahoe High Junior, Gloria Webb. Joining Davin and Gloria will be South Tahoe High Senior, Peter Causing performing TAPS on his trumpet and longtime Bagpipe player, Maria DeLallo.

Light refreshments will be provided by the Auxiliary members and the Legion bar will be open for liquid favorites.

“This marks the 24th Anniversary of 9/11”, said Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham. “It is important to continue to remember the innocent victims and the first responders who died on that terrible day, along with the brave men and women who continue to fight for our freedom every day!”

The ceremony will also honor local first responders who serve our communities every day, selflessly protect our citizens and dedicate their lives to preserving freedom and democracy.

A very special guest speaker will be a former American Legion Department of California Commander, Jere Romano, from Santa Monica, CA. Jere retired in 2023 from the Santa Monica College Police Department as a Captain. Served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years, receiving an Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sergeant, receiving the Medal of Courage and Medal of Valor (for a 2013 Active shooter incident).

Other speakers include Tanya Barnes-Taylor from the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as our County District V Supervisor, Brooke Laine.

Representatives from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police, California Highway Patrol, El Dorado County Sheriff, Douglas County Sheriff, Cal Fire, Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Douglas County Fire Protection District, Fallen Leaf CSD Fire Department and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit are expected to attend.

For more information about the 9/11 ceremony or about becoming a member of any of the American Legion families, contact Commander Millham at 530-308-5215.