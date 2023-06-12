Paving continues this week on Mount Rose Highway
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With recent thunderstorm activity and rain at Lake Tahoe, road work has been delayed on Mount Rose Highway/State Route-431.
But with clearing skies likely later this week, road work will resume Tuesday through Thursday, June 13-15, with 24-hour operations. Working hours are from Sundays 8 p.m. through Fridays at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes
Neighboring residents can expect to hear construction-related noise during both the day and night. Crews are milling and repaving the highway from Country Club Drive to the roundabout.
Crews will be starting north of Country Club Drive and progressing to the roundabout. As work progresses, certain side streets will be temporarily closed and traffic detoured to the nearest connecting street.
To stay informed on which side streets are going to be closed, sign up for text alerts, text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 or visit the Traffic Control page on the Nevada Department of Transportation website.
ITS conduit work along State Route 28 will resume starting Monday, June 19, through the end of the month from the Village to the eastern Northwood / Southwood intersection near Alibi Ale Works.
NDOT and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 Tahoe Project is a multi-year highway improvement project that will revitalize and enhance the existing roadways and utility/drainage systems helping preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.