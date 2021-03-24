Paving project on tap for Tahoma staging area of Rubicon Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to move forward with a paving project on the Tahoma side of the Rubicon Trail.

The item was on the consent agenda and unanimously approved without discussion.

The $360,000 project will be a joint effort between the county and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The project will place hot asphalt over an existing parking lot used as a staging area by Rubicon users. The project is aimed at providing access while protecting water quality.

The project is funded with grants secured by the county’s parks division and the transportation department will be completing all construction and will be fully reimbursed by parks.

LTBMU obtained National Environmental Policy Act clearance and the county procured California Environmental Quality Act compliance. The county said the project does not require any environmental permits or right of way.

The transportation department will collect bids for the project and anticipates coming back to the board on May 4 to award the construction contract.

The Rubicon Trail is about 22 miles long and is part road and part 4×4 trail. One side of the trail begins near Tahoma at Lake Tahoe and ends in Georgetown.

Source: El Dorado County